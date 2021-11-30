Winter session: Leaders of Opposition parties to meet tomorrow to chalk out strategy

Leaders of various Opposition parties will meet on Wednesday at 10 am in the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

The leaders of Opposition met at Kharge's office twice today over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday rejected revocation of the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs.

Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 of its members for the rest of the current session, ending on December 23, on account of 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor