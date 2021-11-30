Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
By ANI | Published: November 30, 2021 11:18 AM2021-11-30T11:18:59+5:302021-11-30T11:25:07+5:30
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday.
Soon after the proceeding commenced in Lok Sabha, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and National Conference staged a walkout.
The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.
( With inputs from ANI )
