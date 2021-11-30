Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday.

Soon after the proceeding commenced in Lok Sabha, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and National Conference staged a walkout.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

