Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm
By ANI | Published: November 30, 2021 02:13 PM2021-11-30T14:13:58+5:302021-11-30T14:20:13+5:30
Soon after the proceedings of the Lok Sabha began after the first adjournment, the Lower House was again adjourned till 3 pm on Tuesday.
Soon after the proceedings of the Lok Sabha began after the first adjournment, the Lower House was again adjourned till 3 pm on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, amid the opposition's ruckus.
The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app