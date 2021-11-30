Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm

Published: November 30, 2021 02:13 PM

Soon after the proceedings of the Lok Sabha began after the first adjournment, the Lower House was again adjourned till 3 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, amid the opposition's ruckus.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Tags :parliamentLower HouseParliament `riksdag