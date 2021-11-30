Winter Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Soon after the proceedings of the Lok Sabha resumed after the adjournment at 3 pm on Tuesday, the Lower House was again adjourned till am on Wednesday.

The Lower House has been adjourned for the third time in the day.

Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced today, it was adjourned till 2 pm following a walkout staged by the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and National Conference.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor