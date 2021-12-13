Winter Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 AM tomorrow

The Upper House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 11 AM on Tuesday.

Prior to this, the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 was returned by Rajya Sabha. The Bill is a Money Bill.

Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm following the ruckus created by Opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs.

In a move that angered the Opposition and set the stage for acrimonious exchanges, a dozen members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the winter session on the very first day of the session following a motion brought in by the government.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor