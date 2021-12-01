Winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon today

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon following the uproar by Opposition MPs on Wednesday, the third day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Earlier, the Opposition party leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi staged a protest at the Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises today demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

A dozen members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the winter session on the very first day on Monday following a motion brought in by the government.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

