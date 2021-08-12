With necessary precautions regarding COVID appropriate behaviour, Hyderabad prepares for Muharram

All the necessary precautions regarding COVID-19 are being taken at Ashoorkhanas in Hyderabad as the month of Muharram started on Tuesday.

Bibi ka Alam has been installed in Bibi ka Alawa and other Alams have been installed in several other Ashoorkhanas.

Speaking to ANI, Moosavi Muthawalli Bargha e Hazrat Abbas said, "All the necessary precautions are being taken to make sure that the COVID appropriate behaviour is followed in Ashoorkhana during the times of Muharram."

Hashim, a devotee told ANI, "Muharram is observed to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein. Irrespective of the religious boundaries, any person from any religion can take part. He added that all the necessary arrangements are being made to make sure that the Muharram goes on peacefully."

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar last week held a meeting with the Islamic religious heads to discuss the arrangements that were to be made for Muharram.The meeting was held at Salar Jung Museum here in Hyderabad.

Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. It signifies an expression of sorrow over the martyrdom of Imam Hussein at the Battle of Karbala that took place over 14 centuries ago.

The procession takes place every year in the first month of the Islamic calendar on the tenth day of Muharram, known as Ashura.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor