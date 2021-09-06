With prince of Bhutan on board, London-bound AI flight couldn't take-off as ants found in business class

An Air India flight could not take off from the Delhi airport as a swarm of ants was found in the business class of the flight on Monday. The Prince of Bhutan was a passenger on this flight.

"Immediately the crew members informed the pilots about the swarm of ants on board and later the pilots of the aircraft decided not to take off," a source toldon Monday.

The Air India AI-111 flight was scheduled for London (LHR) airport on time, but then business class passengers complained about ants in the business seat.

Later, the Air India flight was taken to the airport's technical area for thorough screening. All 248 passengers deboarded.

"The flight was taken to the technical bay for checking. All passengers were deboarded and taken to the terminal building," Delhi Airport Aviation Security told ANI.

All the passengers including the Prince of Bhutan were forced to wait for over two hours at the International Terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport. All passengers were finally allowed to board the plane after going through immigration and security checks again.

"Due to a technical issue the aircraft was changed and has already left," an Air India official told ANI.

This year in May, the Air India flight that had taken off from Delhi airport early on Thursday returned back after the pilot reported the presence of a bat to Air Traffic Control.

( With inputs from ANI )

