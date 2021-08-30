Woman arrested for beating her two-year-old son in Andhra's Chittoor

The Tamil Nadu police on Sunday arrested a woman from Rampalli village of Chittoor district for allegedly beating her two-year-old son.

Videos of the accused identified as Tulasi beating her two-year-old son Pradeep have gone viral. Based on her husband's complaint, police arrested Tulasi from her mother's place and took her to Tamil Nadu.

Lakshmikanth, sub-inspector, Somala Police station toldover the phone, "The case is registered in Tamil Nadu as she is living with her family in Tamil Nadu. The Police came here to arrest her as she was at her mother's place in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh".

The police said that her family life is troubled and the couple clash often. Due to this, Tulasi beat her younger son and made a video in which the bleeding child can be seen crying with injuries on his toes and mouth.

After seeing the videos, her husband complained to the Sathyamangalam police station.

( With inputs from ANI )

