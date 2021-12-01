Woman brutally thrashed with sticks in Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi, Dec 1 A woman and her daughter were brutally assaulted by four people, including two women, at the city's Shalimar Bagh area, Delhi Police sources said here on Wednesday.

The sources told that the incident took place on November 19 at around 10.10 p.m. when a 38-year-old woman and her daughter were attacked mercilessly by four people. "An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the victim," the source said, adding that the two women who were involved in the attack were arrested by the police on November 22.

Both the accused, identified as Neha, 20, and Megha, 20, were then produced before a local Court which sent them to police custody. "They are currently lodged at Tihar jail," the source said.

As per the FIR, the complainant woman alleged that the accused also took her gold chain, a ring and also molested her. The FIR was lodged under sections 323, 341, 354, 506, 509, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The entire act, caught on a CCTV camera, went viral on Wednesday.

In the video, the victim woman can be seen arriving with her daughter in a residential colony in the Shalimar Bagh locality. The moment they stepped out of their car, the younger girl was attacked by two women. They were then joined by two men who assaulted the second victim an elderly woman with sticks and left her writhing in pain. learnt that the victims had filed several cases against many people of their locality and the people who thrashed them were possibly taking a revenge.

"The mother-daughter duo has been accused of filing fake cases to extort money from the people. However, there is no official confirmation on that," the sources said, adding they also have three cases against them.

Interestingly, the victim woman, in her FIR, alleged that the people who attacked her were sent by two people, of which one is an Aam Aadmi Party MLA. Despite several attempts to contact the MLA through calls and WhatsApp, the politician was unreachable. The police said that they are currently investigating the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor