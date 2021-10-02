Woman dies by suicide after husband asked her whom she was talking on phone

In Himachal Pradesh, a woman ended her life by taking poison after having a minor fight with her husband. According to information received, a 32-year-old woman has committed suicide in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. A suicide note has also been found written by the victime before committing suicide.

The woman has also mentioned the reason for her suicide in her note. The shocking incident took place in Sehl Gram Panchayat of Baijnath. Vinita, a 32-year-old woman, has committed suicide by drinking poison. The woman's husband is a carpenter. According to her husband Arjun, Vinita was talking to someone on the phone on Wednesday night. Meanwhile I asked Vinita who you were talking to on the phone. She got upset after her husband asked whom she was talking to on phone. After which she committed suicide by drinking poison.

Police also found a suicide note near Vinita's body. In the suicide note, it is written that Vinita took poison as per her wish. Police are investigating the matter further. Earlier, Vinita's husband had taken away her mobile phone several times. Police have also questioned Vinita's sister Mamta. Police in-charge Om Prakash Thakur has handed over the body to relatives after autopsy. The matter is being investigated.