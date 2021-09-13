Woman fights off two wild bears to save her husband

A shocking incident has come to light from Korba in Chhattisgarh. A woman had to fight off a bear in order to save her husband. The incident took place at Algidongri village of Lemru Ranj in Korba forest area. The woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Itwari Bai is the name of the woman who fought with the bear to save her husband.

On Sunday, the woman's goats had gone to graze in the forest. But they did not return. So to find them, Itwari went to the forest with her husband Pavittar Singh. Meanwhile, two bears attacked Itwari's husband from the bushes in the forest. Seeing that her husband's life was in danger, Itwari dared to retaliate strongly against the bears. But while fighting the bears, Itwari Bai was seriously injured.

Seeing her condition, Sanjeevani 108 Express was called and she was to the hospital. Itwari Bai's daughter said that she has not received any financial help from the forest department. Even after many hours of this incident, there were many difficulties due to lack of help.