Woman found dead in Gurugram hotel

A woman was found dead at a Gurugram hotel, police said.

The victim has been identified as Imrana.

"We were informed that a woman had died after falling from stairs in the Diksha Hotel. When we arrived at the spot, we saw that the woman had a cut on her neck. It will be verified as to what happened and who accompanied her, IDs will be checked. After that we will be able to arrive at some conclusion," a police official said on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor