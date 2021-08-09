Woman ganraped by 12 people after her family fails to give SUV car and Rs 5 lakh cash as dowry

The incidence of atrocities against women and rape is on the rise in the country. In a shocking incident, a married woman was gang-raped by 12 people after her family failed to give dowry of Rs 5 lakh cash and SUV car. The shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh. The incident has caused a stir in the area. The bride has accused 12 members of in-laws family of rape. The woman has lodged a complaint at the police station.

According to information received, the tragic incident took place in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. The young woman has made several serious allegations, including gang rape.

A case has been registered against the woman's father-in-law's family. According to the girl, her husband's family members and friends told her that if she did not give him an SUV and Rs 5 lakh in the dowry, it would continue. The young woman also said in her complaint, "I got married 3 years ago. My parents had already given me a lot as dowry."

"A few months later, my husband and his family demanded Rs 5 lakh in cash and a luxury car. But I opposed it. Then they started harassing me. When I got pregnant, they forced me to have an abortion. They started beating me. Eventually I left for my mother's place. But my mother-in-law's family came to my house and changed my mind and took me away.

"Last week, I was gang-raped by 12 members of my family and friends," she said. Police are investigating the matter further. A Hindi website has reported about this.