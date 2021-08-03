Woman patient in Indore hospital accuses ward boy of rape, case registered

A complaint has been registered on Monday on the behest of a woman patient who accused a hospital's ward boy of raping her during the course of treatment.

Additional SP Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria said, "The complainant said that on July 26, during treatment, the ward boy named Ramesh raped her. On her complaint, a case has been registered under various sections of rape, and the search for the accused is on."

The woman was admitted to the hospital for dialysis and has alleged that an employee of the hospital did unnatural acts with her on the pretext of applying an enema. She further alleged that when she complained about the incident to the hospital administration, they pressurised her to settle the issue, and was discharged within2 days.

The incident is of July 26 and was reported to the police on Monday. The victim has also alleged that when the issue reached the media, the Hospital Superintendent, Dr PS Thakur, in an attempt to hide the matter, forcibly discharged her with an excuse of investigation of the matter.

The woman victim lodged a complaint at the Sanyogitaganj police station in Indore on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor