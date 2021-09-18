Woman refuses to take covid vaccine, administration cuts off electricity & water connection

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased and the number of patients has reached three crore. In the last 24 hours, 35,662 new patients have been diagnosed with corona. The corona has so far claimed the lives of over four lakh people across the country. The vaccination campaign in the country is in full swing. Meanwhile, a shocking incident has taken place. One family refused to take the corona vaccine, after which their water and electricty connection was cut off and their ration cards were confiscated. The family of Wahida Khan, who lives in Pooja Colony in Madhya Pradesh, has leveled serious allegations against the team that came home to administer the vaccine.

According to the information received, "A team came to the house to get information about vaccination. The family said that they have not yet taken the corona vaccine due to allergies. They also said that we will get the vaccine on the 28th. But the team that came forced for vaccination. When they denied, they cut off the electricity and plumbing connection of our house and also confiscated our ration card, ”the family said. A team had come home to administer the corona vaccine to Waheeda. It is said that there were also CMOs and SDMs.

When we refused to take the corona vaccine, the authorities called some people from the municipality and the power department. They cut off our water and electricity connections. Wahida has said that they also took our ration card. Officials, on the other hand, say corona vaccination is having a positive effect. If indeed such an incident has taken place, it will be further investigated. An inquiry is also underway. It has been said that if anything comes up in the investigation, the disconnected connection will be reconnected. A Hindi website has reported about this.