Woman sets ablaze live-in partner by giving him sleeping pills

Police had found the body of a man 12 days ago in Faridabad, Haryana. Police had suspected the murder of a Nigerian man. However, the police investigation revealed that the person actually killed was a resident of Ballabhgarh. The deceased was identified as Pawan, who had been living in a live-in with a married woman for two years. There were frequent quarrels between the two. The argument came to an end and the woman threw petrol and burnt Pawan alive. Sector-65 Crime Branch has arrested the accused woman. The police were shocked when the reason behind this incident came to light.

The husband of a woman originally from Pathankot in Punjab was working for a private company in Faridabad. She has two daughters. The woman's husband died of cancer in 2019. She then got a job in his place in the company. Pawan worked in the same company. The two later became friends and had been living in a live-in since 2019. Both the daughters of the woman were living in Punjab during this period.

The woman's 14-year-old eldest daughter came to Ballabhgarh to live with her mother. It is alleged that Pawan molested the girl. The girl told her mother everything that had happened. That led to a quarrel between the woman and Pawan. The controversy escalated day by day. The woman then planned to kill Pawan.

Pawan had a car. The woman took Pawan to Delhi on October 16. There she called an acquaintance and asked her to take the car home. The woman had bought 2 liters of petrol and sleeping pills from Ballabhgarh 15 days ago. What can you do for me, the woman asked Pawan. He can do anything, replied Pawan. The woman then told Pawan to take the pills. Pawan ate the pills and fell unconscious.

The woman caught a rickshaw from Delhi and took Pawan to Faridabad. In a secluded area in Sector-75, she poured petrol on Pawan and set him on fire. On October 17, police found the body. Police thought he belonged to a Nigerian man. Police called Nigerians and tried to identify the bodies. But no one identified the body.