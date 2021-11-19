Woman's body found in suitcase in UP district

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 19 A highly decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found stashed in a black coloured trolley suitcase near the Delhi-Agra National Highway-2 in the Chhata area.

A local spotted the suitcase on Thursday evening near a canal behind the Sanskriti University, around 250 meters from NH-2 and immediately informed the police.

The deceased, clad in a salwar suit, seems to be in her 30s and appeared to be married as she had a 'mangalsutra' around her neck. Her right hand was tattooed with the name, "Rani & N", the police said.

Circle officer Varun Singh said the post-mortem would be conducted after 72 hours as the body is yet to be identified.

He said the photographs of the woman have been circulated to police stations in the neighbouring districts and the states of Rajasthan and Haryana in an attempt to establish her identity through missing person reports.

