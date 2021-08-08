Women benefitted most from Modi govt's schemes, says BJP Mahila Morcha chief

BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday said that women have been benefitted the most from a lot of schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women have been benefitted the most from a lot of schemes launched by his government. Whenever our Prime Minister contemplates launching a new initiative, he thinks about women's empowerment. Under his government, we have 11 women ministers in the Union Cabinet," Srinivasan said.

She further emphasised that irrespective of gender, the party rewards its honest and hard-working people and also pointed out that the BJP provides 33 percent reservations to women.

Srinivasan also met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant here today. BJP Goa President Sadanand Tanavade, Mahila Morcha State in charge Sulakshana Sawant, and its President Sheetal Naik were present there.

Tanavade also said that women have a wider reach from a kitchen to the outside world.

He further told that Goa aims to achieve 100 percent vaccination coverage by October 31, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

