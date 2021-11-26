Women made unprecedented contribution in making of Constitution, says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that women have made an unprecedented contribution in making of the Constitution.

"In our country, not only women were given the right to vote from the beginning, but many women were members of the Constituent Assembly. They also made an unprecedented contribution in the making of the Constitution," President Kovind said addressing an event on Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament.

He added, "72 years ago, in this Central Hall, the framers of our Constitution had adopted this document for a bright future of independent India. I believe that the development journey of India has been progressing on the strength of our Constitution."

Later, President Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic.

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

The Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules.

( With inputs from ANI )

