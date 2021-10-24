Women observe fast for well-being of husbands on Karwa Chauth, break it on sighting moon

Women across India who had kept a fast for the wellbeing of their husbands on Karwa Chauth broke it after seeing the full moon late on Sunday.

Women from Odisha performed rituals and broke their fast upon sighting of the moon.

The fervour of the festival is seen in North eastern states also. Women were seen breaking their fast after sighting the moon and celebrated Karva Chauth in Guwahati.

The enthusiasm of women was high in Ranch in Jharkhand too who too broke the fast late in the evening.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women in North India, in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor