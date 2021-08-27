Women should play proactive role in curbing terrorism in J-K: GOC Chinar Corps

On the occasion of International Women's Equality Day, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (15 Corps) on Thursday urged women to play a proactive role in checking terrorism, asking them to ensure that their youth are protected from the enemies of the country.

Addressing a programme organised by the Indian Army to celebrate International Women's Equality Day, Lieutenant General Pandey said, "Women can play a proactive role by questioning all the wrong practices going on in our society. They should question the men who give guns to the hands of their young children. Most of the time men are not able to speak up against these issues due to fear, but women are always particular about the safety of their families. When they speak up, things come to public attention and they do not go unnoticed. Today on International Women's Equality Day to step up and take the responsibility seriously to ensure that their young ones are protected from the enemies of our country, our society, our own people."

He further said, "These days we see women participating in all the fields but we do not give them the due credit. We need to value their work and encourage them. We can see so many women working in the orchards across Kashmir. There was also an all-women band that was banned due to some reason. Now Kashmiri women are also actively venturing into business. There are so many women opening up their cafes and restaurants. Whenever I read about them in the newspaper I feel encouraged that yes Kashmir is progressing."

Appreciating the artists who performed at the programme, he stated, "It felt so good seeing young enthusiastic artists enthralling the people with their performances. Music is a god-gifted skill that is not everyone's cup of tea. It is a skill that spreads happiness all around."

A local who had come to participate in the program said that it gave out this message that women and men are equal and there should be no discrimination on the basis of gender.

"I felt proud to see how the administration and the Army are encouraging women and recognising their importance in society. Such programs give out this, message that women and men are equal and there should be no discrimination on the basis of gender. Even Kashmiri women are also joining the Army and are become IAS, IPS officers which shows that a person's capabilities cannot be underestimated on the basis of their gender," said Mansha Bashir, a local.

"The program encouraged us as we were told that there is no difference between boys and girls. Usually, the capabilities of girls are undermined, but I felt good after participating in this programme where gender equality was promoted," said another local Iqbal Farooq.

Speaking about a song promoting gender equality and highlighting the role of women in society released at the program, a local Nadiya Nighat said, "Nowadays we are told that there is no difference between men and women. But perhaps that is just a matter of words and people do not take gender quality seriously."

"Practically if we look, there are many daughters across the country who are not getting that support from their families, from the society. I hope people treat their daughters at par with their sons and help them progress in life," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

