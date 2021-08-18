Women's group in UP's Gorakhpur takes up turmeric farming to boost incomes

A group of women in the Tiwran village of Gorakhpur has boosted their household incomes through turmeric farming.

"We have been doing turmeric cultivation for five months. It is grown in the farms of women here, who are a part of this group. We bring it from the farms, clean it, boil it, dry it and later send it for grinding. There is a lot of demand for our product and families of women in our group also consume it," said Sangeeta, a group member, while talking to ANI.

Speaking about selling their product, she said: "It is sold in packets of Rupees 10, 20, 30, 50, 100 or 200. We take it to various markets, in Ghaskara, Sajanwa and Pali."

"Fifteen women work together for its cultivation and every woman works on the different process involved in this business. We did not have any work so we started this group," said Savita, another member of the group.

Savita also added that their turmeric is adulteration-free.

Another member of the group said that they also purchase turmeric from other people outside their group and sell it as well.

"We generate an income of at least Rupees 5 to 6 thousand per month," she said.

Through this initiative, the women have increased their household incomes and taken a step towards self-reliance.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor