Wreath laying ceremony held for two cops killed in J-K's Bandipora

Wreath laying ceremony was held here on Friday evening for two police personnel Selection Grade Constable Mohd Sultan and Constable Fayaz Ahmad who were killed in a terrorist attack in Bandipora.

As per the police, the terrorists had fired upon police party of Police Station Bandipora near Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora in which two police personnel Selection Grade Constable Mohd Sultan and Constable Fayaz Ahmad received critical gunshot injuries."Both the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, however, both of them succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom," the police said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law.

( With inputs from ANI )

