Wreath laying ceremony of Assam Rifles Rifleman Khatnei Konyak held in Imphal

By ANI | Published: November 14, 2021 06:28 PM2021-11-14T18:28:10+5:302021-11-14T18:35:01+5:30

The wreath-laying ceremony of Rifleman Khatnei Konyak of 46 Assam Rifles, who lost his life in an ambush by terrorists was held in Imphal on Sunday.

Konyak was among 7 who were killed in the terrorist attack on a convoy of Assam Rifles in Churachandpur yesterday. Militants attacked the convoy when the Colonel of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action program in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.

The Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife, and 8-year-old son, and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur on Saturday. Four more soldiers sustained injuries in the ambush.

( With inputs from ANI )

