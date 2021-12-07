Wrong to say Punjab CM Channi offered 'tantric puja', says Baglamukhi temple priest

Amid reports that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi offered "tantric puja" at Baglamukhi temple in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, the temple priest on Tuesday said CM offered prayers and performed havan.

Mahant Rajat Giri, chief priest at Baglamukhi temple, said that "it would be wrong to say that the chief minister performed tantric puja" here as the word tantric is used for temples like Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati.

"Worship is done in Baglamukhi temple for many purposes, some people come here for health benefits or other purposes to worship and the special ingredients used in the havan are also important. The method and style of worship remain the same but the resolution or purpose of the person performing the puja and the havan is different. Chief Minister Charanjit Channi did not specify or disclose the purpose for which he offered prayers here," he told ANI.

The priest also said that Maa Baglamukhi temple is an ancient place of Kangra district and "secret worship is done here to get victory over enemies".

Punjab Chief Minister visited the temple on Saturday night around 9 pm to offer prayers. Channi, who arrived here along with his family, also performed havan.

Sachin Sharma, also a priest at the temple, toldthat Channi has visited Baglamukhi temple four-five times in the past but this was his first visit after he became the Chief Minister.

"He thanked Maa Baglamukhi and performed a havan for good wishes for his future. The Chief Minister reached Baglamukhi temple at around 9 pm on Saturday night and performed havan here from 11 pm to 12 midnight," Sharma said.

The Chief Minister also visited Jawalamukhi temple in Kangra on Sunday. Punjab is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor