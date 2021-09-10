Yechury accuses BJP men of Tripura violence, seeks PM Modi's intervention

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accusing BJP men of indulging in violence and vandalism outside the CPI (M) office in Tripura.

Yechury in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleged that in a pre-planned fashion, scores of offices of the CPI (M), including the state headquarters, were attacked by mobs of BJP men. He requested the Prime Minister's intervention in the situation without any delay.

"The most brazen attack was on the state committee office in Agartala. They have ransacked the ground and first floors of the office burnt two office cars and broken the bust of Dasarath Deb, a revered leader of the people of Tripura," he stated.

"It is to be noted that the police who were present at many of these venues remained silent bystanders. In the case of state committee office, some CRPF jawans were present in front of the office but they were withdrawn an hour before the attack began," Yechury alleged.

The former Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the impunity with which the attackers operated shows the "connivance" of the state government.

"These attacks took place because the ruling party has tried and failed to suppress the activities of the main Opposition in the state," he said.

"The failure of the police, if not connivance, to check the violence and book the culprits makes it imperative that the Central Government act to enforce the Constitutional principles," he stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

