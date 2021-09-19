Yogi Adityanath to visit four UP districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit four districts of the state on Sunday and Monday, as per official sources.

Adityanath will leave for Ayodhya after a press briefing at Lok Bhawan. In Ayodhya, he will address the concluding session of the Backward Classes Conference.

After Ayodhya, CM Yogi will leave for Varanasi by around 5 pm.

In the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday in Varanasi, he will attend 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan' programme being run by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from September 17 to October 7. CM is likely to inaugurate a blood donation camp in Varanasi.

On Monday, the UP CM is scheduled to visit the two districts of Purvanchal tomorrow. He will visit Ghazipur and Jaunpur to review various development works.

( With inputs from ANI )

