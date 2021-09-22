Young tribal girl who eloped with man punished, family put tyres around their necks

Many shocking events are happening in the country. One such incident has come to light which has tarnished the image of humanity. A terrible incident took place in Madhya Pradesh. A young woman who ran away with a man and the minor sister of the girl who helped her have been abused. The girl's family hung tyres around the necks of all three and forced them to dance to songs in public. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident has been reported to Gandhwani police station in Dhar district.

A 14-year-old girl has lodged a complaint. The father of the 19-year-old girl, her brother and relatives have been charged under sections 254, 323, 506, 354, 363, 343 and 147 of the Indian Penal Code. According to Dhar district SP Aditya Singh, four of the five accused in the case have been arrested. An important factor in the whole affair is that the 19-year-old girl who ran away with the boy had earlier accused him of raping her. The young man was also arrested following the allegations.

The video, which went viral on social media, also shows a man beating a young man with a stick. The entire incident is said to be from Kundi village in Gandhwani. According to police, the incident involved eloping of boy and girl from the house in which the younger sister helped her older sister. A case under various sections has been registered against the accused at Gandhwani police station on Monday. Some have also been arrested. A Hindi website has reported about this.



