Youth aiming to expand Indian toy market globally, says PM Modi

Stating that the toy industry has a huge market of around Rs 6 to 7 lakh crore in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday stated that the country's youth have resolved to make an impact of Indian toys globally.

He said that youth today is focussing on improving the processes, variety and technology in toy-making and experimenting with new things.

PM Modi said, "Only a few days back, we were discussing toys. When this issue came to the notice of our youth, they resolved to make an impact of Indian toys globally. They are experimenting with new things. There is a huge market for toys in the world, worth about Rs 6 to 7 lakh crore. Today, India's share in it is quite small, but our youth today is focussing on improving the processes, variety and technology in toys and making them according to child psychology. Our youth wants to actively contribute to the field."

Further appreciating the potential of the country's youth, PM Modi stated that a large percentage of youth is eager to take risks and want to venture into startups.

He said that today's youth wants to explore the unknown fields by setting new goals, chalking out new paths, and having a new set of aspirations.

He further said, "When we look at the youth closely, a big change is visible. Today's youth have changes their minds. Today's youth is discarding the old, worn-out ways of thinking. They want to do something new. They are not ready to tread the beaten path. They want to make new paths. Want to explore the unknown fields. They have set new goals, chalked out new paths, and have new aspirations. Today, wherever we see, youth are eager to venture into start-ups. They are eager to take risks. Startup culture is spreading even in small towns. In this, I find signs of a bright future."

Referring to the youth's enthusiasm towards the space sector, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that in the coming days, there will be a large number of satellites built by the country's youth.

"Once they decide something, they whole-heartedly work towards achieving it. Recently, India threw open its space sector and gradually the youth latched on to the opportunity. College and university students, youth from the private sector came forward enthusiastically to take advantage of this opportunity. I am firm in the belief that in the coming days, there will be a large number of satellites built by our youth," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

