Youth attempts suicide thrice; drinks liquor, takes poison, hangs self, still survives

A strange incident has taken place in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. One young man attempted suicide three times to end his life. The youth is currently in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. His condition is critical. Ravindra Katare, a resident of Pathakheda near Chicholi police station, tried to commit suicide three times. Someone had told Ravindra that he would die if he drank too much alcohol. So Ravindra drank a lot. But he did not die. So Ravindra consumed poison. Even then he didn't die after which Ravindra strangled himself. Acquaintances admitted him to Chicholi CHC. He was later shifted to the district hospital.

Ravindra Katare is 35 years old and has his own taxi. 'Ravindra drank alcohol till he became unconscious. When he regained consciousness, he ate poison. Even then he didn't die after which Ravindra strangled himself. Toxins have been removed from his body. But his condition is serious. There are problems as Ravindra is co-ordinating in the treatment, 'informed Dr Ajay Mahore.

His brother Vinod said that he was admitted to the hospital as soon as he came to know that Ravindra had strangled himself after consuming poison. It is said that Ravindra took the last step after a quarrel with his sister-in-law. After consuming the poisonous substance, he tried to hang himself at home. The family saw him at the right time and took him to the hospital.