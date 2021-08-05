Youth murders friend after he refuses to delete his sister's pics from his phone

A tragic incident has taken place in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. A young man who had a photo of his friend's sister in his phone was brutally murdered for not deleting it. According to the information received, the victim's mobile had some photos of the accused's sister. Despite repeated requests, the friend did not delete the photo. That is why the accused decided to kill him. Police are investigating the matter and one accused has been arrested.

Ranjan Jha, 22, of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Suraj Shukla were friends. They used to come and go to each other's house. Ranjan's mobile had some photos of Suraj's sister. As soon as Suraj came to know about this, he objected to it and demanded immediate deletion of the photo. But Ranjan didn't listen to him. This led to an argument between the two and later the argument escalated. Suraj then stabbed Ranjan. Ranjan was seriously injured.

Upon learning of the incident, the police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured Ranjan Jha to a nearby hospital for treatment. But the doctors declared Ranjan dead. Ranjan had completed his education and was looking for a job. While Suraj was running his father's business. A case of murder has been registered against Suraj following a complaint lodged by Ranjan's father and he has been arrested by the police.