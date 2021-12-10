YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy meets PM Modi, discusses issues relating to Andhra
December 10, 2021
Rajya Sabha MP and YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy V met PM Modi and held a detailed discussion on issues relating to Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
"The Hon'ble PM Sri @NarendraModi was gracious enough to give me an appointment today to discuss important issues of the State of Andhra Pradesh, which the @YSRCPartyhas been raising in the Winter Session of the Parliament. Had a detailed discussion on all pending issues," Reddy tweeted.
The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and would conclude on December 23.
( With inputs from ANI )
