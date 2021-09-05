Abhinav Bindra, Rijiju hail 'true champion' Krishna Nagar for bagging gold at Paralympics
Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra and Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju lavished praise on Krishna Nagar after the Indian shuttler won a gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games on Sunday.
Krishna clinched the gold medal after defeating Chu Man Kai 2-1 in the men's singles SH6 -final match.
Rijiju congratulated Krishna on the gold medal win and said the country is proud of him.
"Another super news has come from #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. Congratulations to Krishna Nagar on winning a thrilling Gold medal in the Badminton Men's Singles SH6. India is proud of you Krishna," Rijiju tweeted.
Abhinav Bindra said Krishna played like a "true champion" as he kept staging comebacks in the finals of the Paralympics.
"Krishna Nagar gets India's 2nd badminton Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics after a fabulous match in the SH6 final! Played like a true champion and kept fighting back from tough situations! Many Congratulations," Bindra tweeted.
Battling it out on Court 1, the second-seed Indian overwhelmed Chu Man Kai in three sets by 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in 43 minutes. This is India's fifth gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.
On Saturday, shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final.
The top-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This was India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.
( With inputs from ANI )
