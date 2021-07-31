All eyes on men's hockey team, PV Sindhu
By IANS | Published: July 31, 2021 11:24 PM2021-07-31T23:24:05+5:302021-07-31T23:45:16+5:30
New Delhi, July 31 If you've been following the Olympic action, here's what you should be watching on ...
New Delhi, July 31 If you've been following the Olympic action, here's what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Sunday, August 1.
Badminton
5:00 p.m. Women's singles Bronze Medal Match PV Sindhu v He Bing Jiao
Hockey
5:30 p.m. Men's Quarter-finals India v Great Britain
Golf
4:11 a.m. Men's Round 4 Udayan Mane
5:55 a.m. Men's round 4 Anirban Lahiri
Boxing
9:36 a.m. Men's +91 kg Quarter-finals Satish Kumar v Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB)
Equestrian
5:18 a.m. Eventing Cross Country -Individual Fouaad Mirza
OTHER KEY EVENTS
Athletics
7:05 a.m. Women's Shot Put
3:40 p.m. Men's High Jump Final
4:45 p.m. Women's Triple Jump Final
6:20 p.m. Men's 100m Final
Badminton
5:50 p.m. Women's singles gold medal match
Swimming
7:00 a.m. Men's 50m Freestyle final
7:07 a.m. Women's 50m Freestyle Final
7:14 a.m. Men's 1500 Freestyle Final
7:45 a.m. Women's 4x100m Medley relay Final
8:01 a.m. Men's 4x100 Medley Relay Final
Tennis
11:20 a.m. onwards Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match
Followed by Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
Followed by Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
Watch all this action live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony SIX SD & HD (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Doordarshan will also show Olympics on its territorial and DTH services.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app