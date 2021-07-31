All eyes on men's hockey team, PV Sindhu

Published: July 31, 2021

New Delhi, July 31 If you've been following the Olympic action, here's what you should be watching on ...

New Delhi, July 31 If you've been following the Olympic action, here's what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Sunday, August 1.

Badminton

5:00 p.m. Women's singles Bronze Medal Match PV Sindhu v He Bing Jiao

Hockey

5:30 p.m. Men's Quarter-finals India v Great Britain

Golf

4:11 a.m. Men's Round 4 Udayan Mane

5:55 a.m. Men's round 4 Anirban Lahiri

Boxing

9:36 a.m. Men's +91 kg Quarter-finals Satish Kumar v Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB)

Equestrian

5:18 a.m. Eventing Cross Country -Individual Fouaad Mirza

OTHER KEY EVENTS

Athletics

7:05 a.m. Women's Shot Put

3:40 p.m. Men's High Jump Final

4:45 p.m. Women's Triple Jump Final

6:20 p.m. Men's 100m Final

Badminton

5:50 p.m. Women's singles gold medal match

Swimming

7:00 a.m. Men's 50m Freestyle final

7:07 a.m. Women's 50m Freestyle Final

7:14 a.m. Men's 1500 Freestyle Final

7:45 a.m. Women's 4x100m Medley relay Final

8:01 a.m. Men's 4x100 Medley Relay Final

Tennis

11:20 a.m. onwards Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Followed by Men's Singles Gold Medal Match

Followed by Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Watch all this action live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony SIX SD & HD (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Doordarshan will also show Olympics on its territorial and DTH services.

