Anand Mahindra promises XUV 700 model to golden boy Neeraj

Chennai, Aug 7 It is going to rain gifts for Tokyo Olympics gold medallist javelin throw Neeraj Chopra.

The first one from the Indian corporate world to make an announcement in this regard was Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

In reply to a tweet, Mahindra said: "Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra. Keep one ready for him please."

The XUV 700 is yet to launched by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

In reply to another tweet that said: "Why one for him, would say the first one for him," Mahindra said: "We hear you."

Mahindra also tweeted: "The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra. @narendramodi @ianuragthakur."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and a government job for Chopra.

The star athlete from Panipat district in Haryana created history after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

