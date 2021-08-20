Andhra chess official files case to annul AICF polls, Secy's election

By IANS | Published: August 20, 2021 06:15 PM2021-08-20T18:15:03+5:302021-08-20T18:25:07+5:30

Chennai, Aug 20 The courtroom battle for the control of All India Chess Federation Disclaimer: This post has ...

Andhra chess official files case to annul AICF polls, Secy's election | Andhra chess official files case to annul AICF polls, Secy's election

Andhra chess official files case to annul AICF polls, Secy's election

Next

Chennai, Aug 20 The courtroom battle for the control of All India Chess Federation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :All India Chess FederationAll-india chess federation