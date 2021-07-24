Andhra Guv, CM congratulate Mirabai for winning silver medal

Amaravati, July 24 Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Hairchandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday congratulated India's first Tokyo Olympics medallist Mirabai Chanu for bagging a silver medal in weightlifting.

"Absolutely delighted to see India off the mark in Olympics. Hearty congratulations Mirabai Chanu on winning the silver medal," said Reddy.

Mirabai won the medal in the women's 49 kg category in weightlifting.

Echoing the Chief Minister, Harichandan said the entire country and people are proud of her achievement.

"I congratulate Mirabai Chanu for winning India's first medal at Tokyo Olympics with a silver medal in women's weightlifting in the 49 kg category. Entire country and people are proud of her achievement," the Governor added.

Likewise, senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy said other athletes should draw inspiration from this win and bag medals.

Vijayasai Reddy noted that Mirabai has created history.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that Mirabai gave a powerful start for India in the Tokyo games.

"A powerful start for India! Congratulations to Chanu on winning the silver medal in weightlifting. She also makes history by becoming the second ever Indian female weightlifter after Karanam Malleswari to win an Olympic weightlifting medal," Naidu added.

