Anurag Thakur to launch Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 on August 13

New Delhi, Aug 10 Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will launch the nationwide programme "Fit India Freedom Run 2.0" as part of the celebration of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-India@75", on August 13.

The ministry, through the programme aims to reach more than 7.50 crore youth and citizens across the country and make them take part in the run.

A statement from the ministry on Tuesday said, "Taking inspiration from the inaugural speech of Prime Minister of India, during the curtain raiser of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 12th March 2021, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has conceptualized celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav under the pillar of Actions and Resolves @75.""

Usha Sharma, secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports, said that Anurag Singh Thakur will launch the nationwide programme, where organisations like the BSF, CISF, CRPF, Railways, NYKS, ITBP, NSG, SSB would also join virtually from iconic locations across the country.

"There will be 75 physical events at different historical locations on launch day August 13," said Sharma.

"Subsequently, each week programmes will be held in 75 districts and at 75 villages in each district till October 2, 2021. Fit India Freedom Runs will be organised in 744 Districts, 75 villages in each of the 744 Districts and 30,000 educational institutions across the country. Through this initiative, more than 7.50 crore youth and citizen will be reached to take part in the run," she said.

Thakur said, "As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, we must resolve for a fit and healthy India because only a fit and healthy India can be a strong India. So, I urge everyone to take part in the nationwide fit India Freedom Run 2.0 and make it a people's movement."

"The aim is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in their daily lives and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc. Through this campaign, citizens will be given call to make a resolve to include physical activity of at least 30 minutes daily in their lives 'FITNESS KI DOSE AADHA GHANTA ROZ'", said the statement.

The first edition of the campaign was organised from August 15 to October 2, 2020. More than five crore people from Central/state departments and organisations including Central Armed Forces, NGOs, private organisations, schools, individuals and youth clubs participated and covered around 18 crore kms distance.

