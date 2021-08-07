Arshad Nadeem regrets missing Olympic gold for Pakistan, congratulates India's Neeraj Chopra

Arshad Nadeem on Saturday came within touching distance of winning a rare Olympic medal for Pakistan but eventually missed out as he finished fifth in men's javelin throw event in Tokyo. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Nadeem, apologized to his country citizens for missing out on a rare gold for Pakistan.

Congratulations to my Idol #NeerajChopra for winning 🥇



Sorry Pakistan 🇵🇰 I could not win 🏅 for you.#ArshadNadeem — Arshad Nadeem 🇵🇰 (@ArshadNadeemPak) August 7, 2021

Nadeem on the other hand congratulated, Neeraj for his historic gold medal win. Nadeem threw for 82.91m on his opening attempt of the final round and 81.98m on the second. His final attempt of the round and competition was a foul as he finished fifth - just two shy of a podium finish that would have netted him a rare medal.

