Ashes: Team scandals should be off-limits on the field, says Woakes

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has said that the off-field issues that are currently clouding England and Australia should remain off-limits on the fields once Ashes starts on December 8.

Australia has been surrounded by a sexting scandal that saw Tim Paine resign as Australia skipper while England is dealing with the Yorkshire racism issue. However, Woakes expects these topics to not arise if one chooses to resort to sledging during the series.

"No, they definitely aren't (trivial matters). What's happened around both camps, a lot of those issues are persona. Cricket is played best when that sort of stuff is left to the side and you let your skills do the talking," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Woakes as saying.

"An Ashes series always raises that rivalry between England and Australia. In my experience in playing in the three Ashes series, I don't think it's overstepped the line once when I've been around. I don't see it being any different. The cricket is always hard-fought, hopefully, it's a great series to watch," he added.

Last week, fast bowler Pat Cummins was named Australian men's Test cricket team captain following the announcement of Paine taking an indefinite break from all cricket. Batter and former captain Steve Smith has been named vice-captain of the team.

According to Cricket Australia (CA), fast bowler Cummins joins an elite club with the honour of leading Australia, stepping into the role after almost two years as vice-captain.

"I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer. I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years," said Cummins.

( With inputs from ANI )

