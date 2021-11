Asian Archery C'ships: Compound mixed team of Rishabh and Jyothi settle for silver

Indian compound mixed team of Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam settled for silver at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 on Thursday in Dhaka.

The Korean pair of Kim Yunhee and Choi Yonghee defeated the Indians by a narrow margin of 155-154.

After the first eight arrows in the final, the score was levelled at 38-38. After another eight arrows, the Indian duo fell behind by 2 points, 76-78. Rishabh and Jyothi failed to recover from that rough patch and lost by one point.

Notably, Kim Yunhee (708) and Choi Yonghee (716) led compound women's and men's qualifying from start to finish. Their combined score of 1424 broke the mixed team record, set by a different Korean pair at the last world championships, by three points.

On Wednesday, the Indian men's compound team of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rishabh Yadav won India's first medal at the Asian Championships 2021 in Bangladesh by beating the hosts in the bronze medal match.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor