Australian Olympic Committee slams further quarantine restrictions on returning athletes

Sydney, Aug 11 The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has slammed the South Australian government over the decision to force athletes returning from Tokyo Olympics to complete an additional 14-day home quarantine on return to the state. There are 56 Australian team members returning to South Australia with 16 currently quarantined in Sydney.

Through a statement released on Wednesday, the AOC has expressed its frustration over the "decision to ignore expert medical advice" by South Australia. They also added that the decision will lead to 28 days of quarantine, presenting a significant risk to mental health of athletes who are returning from a highly constrained Tokyo Olympics.

"While other countries are celebrating the return of their athletes, we are subjecting ours to the most cruel and uncaring treatment. They are being punished for proudly representing their country with distinction at the Olympic Games," said AOC CEO Matt Carroll.

He further said, "We are all promoting the obvious benefits of vaccination, but this important layer of protection is not working in favour of these athletes, given this decision.

Carroll confirmed that an application was written to the Chief Medical Officer of South Australia to convince them for exemption for athletes. But the application was rejected.

"We have received no explanation as to why our application on behalf of these athletes has been rejected. If you run an exemption process, presumably that includes the prospect that exemptions can be granted based on scientific advice. We have received no response related to the expert advice we have provided."

Dr. David Hughes, Chief Medical Officer of the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), has called the decision by the South Australian government " profoundly flawed".

"To have individuals quarantined for such a lengthy period of time is in my opinion unreasonable and cannot be scientifically justified. It poses a significant risk to the physical and mental wellbeing of the individuals concerned," said Dr Hughes.

Carroll said that the home quarantine option is no less impactful. The athletes are first required to apply for home quarantine, with no certainty of approval.

"Athletes subject to home quarantine will not be permitted a welcome home hug. Either the athlete's family must move away, the athlete must find a way of isolating from the family or the entire family goes into quarantine. That is not an acceptable option for someone who is fully vaccinated and who has already just completed two weeks' quarantine," concluded Carroll.

Australia won 46 medals at the Tokyo Olympics, winning 17 gold medals along with 7 silver and 22 bronze, finishing at sixth place in the medals table.

