Big jump in Neeraj Chopra's world ranking, leaves behind many veterans to reach 2nd place

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics, has made a big jump in the world rankings. Javelin thrower Neeraj has now moved up to the second spot in the men's javelin rankings of World Athletics. He has jumped 14 places in the world rankings after winning the Olympic gold medal. Before going to the Olympics, 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra was ranked 16th in the world rankings. However, now he has left behind many big names. Chopra's gold medal-winning throw of 87.58 metres has made him the first Indian to win a medal in athletics. This throw of Neeraj was also the fourth best throw in these games after the 2000 Olympics.

Neeraj now has 1315 points in the world rankings and is just behind Germany's Johannes Vitter. Johannes Vetter has 1396 points and is in first place. Vetter has thrown the javelin for a distance of more than 90 meters 7 times in 2021. However, Veeter could not compete with Neeraj at the Tokyo Olympics.

He could throw a javelin with a best distance of 82.52 meters and could not even make it to the final with a 9th place, even though he was considered a contender for the gold medal.

Apart from this, Markin Kruwski of Poland is in third place. At the same time, Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, and Julian Wieber of Germany are also in the top 5 in the men's javelin throw rankings.

Javelin Throw Ranking: Top five athletes in the world in Javelin Throw Ranking

Johannes Vetter - 1396 marks Neeraj Chopra - 1315 Marks Markin Kruvoski - 1302 points Yakub Vadlejk - 1298 Marks Julian Weber - 1291 points



Neeraj Chopra has not only become the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in athletics for India, but it was also the first time since 2008 that India won a gold medal in the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra has also won a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games. He also won a gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Apart from this, he won gold in the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships. He was also the champion in the World Under-20 Athletics Championships (2016).