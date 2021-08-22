Bishwamitra sails into semis at ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing

New Delhi, Aug 22 It was a cakewalk for Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) at the ASBC Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai as the 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist comfortably won his quarter-final bout and entered the semi-finals alongside three other Ind on the second day of the tournament.

According to the information received here, Bishwamitra, the diminutive boxer from Manipur, was too strong for Kenzhe Muratul of Kazakhstan. He showed swift movement and technical prowess throughout the bout before securing an easy 5-0 win and confirming himself at least a bronze with a place in the semis.

In the middleweight quarter-final, Deepak (75kg), up against Iraq's Dhurgham Karim, dominated the proceedings from the word go. He landed a flurry of punches on his opponent in the third round and as a result, the referee had to stop the contest.

National champion Abhimanyu Loura (92kg) from Haryana also moved into the semi-finals after defeating Kyrgyzstan's Tenibekov Sanjar in a one-sided affair. The lanky and strong Indian was declared the winner with Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) in the second round of the bout.

In the women's section, Preeti (57kg) won her bout and advanced to the semi-finals. She beat Mongolia's Tugsjargal Nomin, claiming victory by RSC verdict in the second round of the match.

On the other hand, Aditya Janghu (86kg) was the lone Indian to suffer defeat on the second day as he lost to 'azakhstan's Temrlan Mukatayev in a quarter-final bout.

On the third day of the tournament, six Indian Junior boxers will be seen in action. Krish Pal (46kg), Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg), Preet Malik (63kg), Bharat Joon (81+kg) will play their respective quarter-finals while Gaurav Saini (70kg) will fight in the semi-finals.

