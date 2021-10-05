Boxing: Lovlina gets direct qualification for world championships

New Delhi, Oct 5 The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has decided to give Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) a direct qualification for the women's world championships, scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Turkey in December.

However, the rest of the boxers will have to go through the trials.

"The gold-medallists in each weight category will represent India in the AIBA women's world championship except 69kg (as) Tokyo Olympics bronze-medalist Lovlina Borgohain will see direct qualification for the world championships," the BFI wrote on their Twitter handle.

The Women's National Championships will take place at St 'oseph's International School in Hisar from October 21-27. This event will also mark the return of the Elite'Women's National Championships after a gap of more than one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament will be played as per 'he AIBA's revised 12 weight divisions-48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg, and +81kg-with the last date of registrations being October 8 by number and October 13 by name.

