Bumrah congratulates Neeraj Chopra on gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Nottingham, Aug 8 Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning India's first gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, Chopra won the gold in men's javelin throw competition at the Olympic Stadium with a distance of 87.58m.

The 23-year-old Chopra began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03m on the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m, enough to get him the coveted medal.

Chopra is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in an individual event at the Olympics.

"We got to know about Neeraj Chopra winning gold during the lunch break when we were inside, so yeah congratulations to him," said Bumrah at a press conference at the end of the fourth day of the first Test between India and England.

"Just participating in the Olympics is a big achievement and representing your country, to win a gold medal in track and field, it is India's first in athletics, a proud achievement and we are very happy for him." observed Bumrah.

Bumrah picked his sixth five-wicket haul in Test cricket when England were all out for 303.

Chasing 209, India were 52/1 at the end of the fourth day. They require 157 runs on the final day of the Test to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Another Indian cricketer KL Rahul tweeted at wrestler Bajrang Punia's bronze-medal effort, saying, "You fought like a lion, determined as ever, and gave your best. Congratulations @BajrangPunia on winning the bronze medal. Wishing you the very best for the road ahead. Folded hands #Tokyo2020."

