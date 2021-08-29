Celebs congratulate Bhavinaben Patel on winning silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Bhavina Patel's magical run in the Tokyo 2020 Paralaympic Games ended with a silver medal as she lost to world No. 1 Zhou Ying of China in straight games in the final of the women's table tennis Class 4 on Sunday. Bhavina thus won India's first medal at Tokyo 2020 and 13th overall. Olympics Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Sunday congratulated Bhavina on her monumental feat."Fantastic performance by @BhavinaPatel6 to bag a silver and open India's account in the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics. Wonderful show of skill and mental resilience. Extremely proud! #Praise4Para," tweeted Abhinav Bindra.

Taapsee Pannu quote-tweeted a news report regarding Patel’s win and wrote, “It’s a silver !!!!! N that too a maiden one in TT! Congratulations Bhavinaben!”Vicky Kaushal shared an Instagram story to celebrate Bhavinaben Patel’s win. Ishaan Khatter also shared the same Instagram story.Patralekha Paul wrote, “Congratulations #Bhavinabenpatel.” Rajkummar Rao congratulated Bhavina Patel via an Instagram story as well.Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also heaped praise on Bhavina. "What a wonderful news for all on #NationalSportsDay. Congratulations on the silver medal @BhavinaPatel6. This is a historic achievement! Every medal we win will inspire millions into the sport, & sow the seeds for more medals in future. Good start for us at #Paralympics," Tendulkar tweeted. Tokyo Olympics medallists and ace wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia also congratulated paddler Bhavina Patel for winning a silver medal in the ongoing Paralympics Games. "India's first medal in the ongoing Paralympics is here! Congratulations Bhavina Patel for winning the Silver medal in Table Tennis! We are so happy and proud of you," Dahiya tweeted.

