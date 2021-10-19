Check out why #Reject_Zomoto is trending on Twitter

Demanding a refund, Vikash said, "If zomato is available in Tamil Nadu, they should have hired people who understand ...

Demanding a refund, Vikash said, "If zomato is available in Tamil Nadu, they should have hired people who understand the language." To this, the executive said, "For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit."

As soon as she shared the post, it went viral. Reacting to the same, Zomato Care wrote a tweet and called the incident 'unacceptable.' They even replied to Vikash's demand for public apology and wrote, "Vikash, as per our telephonic conversation, your concern has been addressed. Do reach out to us for any further assistance."


