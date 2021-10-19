Check out why #Reject_Zomoto is trending on Twitter

Demanding a refund, Vikash said, "If zomato is available in Tamil Nadu, they should have hired people who understand the language." To this, the executive said, "For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit."

As soon as she shared the post, it went viral. Reacting to the same, Zomato Care wrote a tweet and called the incident 'unacceptable.' They even replied to Vikash's demand for public apology and wrote, "Vikash, as per our telephonic conversation, your concern has been addressed. Do reach out to us for any further assistance."



Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer. @zomatocarepic.twitter.com/gJ04DNKM7w — Vikash (@Vikash67456607) October 18, 2021