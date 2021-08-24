Cheering for each one of you, Kohli to Indian Paralympians

New Delhi, Aug 24 Team India skipper Virat Kohli has wished good luck to the national contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, which is scheduled to be held from August 24 till September 5.

"Sending my best wishes and support to the Flag of India contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. I am cheering for each one of you and I am sure you will make us proud," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

India will be fielding its biggest ever contingent at the Paralympic Games as a total of 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will participate at the Games.

The opening ceremony of the Games will take place later on Tuesday.

